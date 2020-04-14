ONLY$ 1499 | there Are 7 days in the 2021 to get to know the Orlando area, with the hotel and tickets!

* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

Do you have dreams of getting to know walt Disney? Or the parks at Universal? Or even, who knows, just take a tour of the Orlando area, and to buy clothes and electronics? For you to take a look at this unique opportunity to travel to Florida at a reasonable price, so go for 7 days, and you know, one of the most famous cities in the United States in the summer 2021.

On the package

The offer is part of a promotional package from the Hurb is named the Package for the Date to be Flexible. It works like this: you buy a package and you will receive an e-mail with a form to fill out with three suggestions for a date, within a period of time that is available – in this case, between the months of march and November 2021 (except for the month of July, and is expected to return to the agency about the possibility of a book on each one of them. The return made up to 45 days prior to the earliest date suggested for you, with all of the information, data, and flight data to confirm this.

You have to select the departure and return from the two major brazilian cities: Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, brazil. The cheaper package, with up to seven days, is only$ 1.499, and a bargain price. They are not included in the airfare back and forth to Orlando, and accommodation with breakfast for a week.

What do you do in Orlando?

During the trip, you’ll be able to get to know the park in Universal Studios, there are attractions to the world the Harry Potter books and movies, Marvel, in addition to the parks, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. Taken together, these three make up the second largest entertainment complex in Florida.

Divided in cities, you can learn more about the Beco Diagonal-Harry Potter and the deathly hallows in New York city for the world of Marvel comics, the Episodes of the Simpsons, and so much more. Attractions based on a range of blockbuster movies from Universal studios, such as Indiana Jones, The Revenge of the Mummy, Beetlejuice, Madagascar, and much, much more.

The largest is the Walt Disney World complex, which is located in the city of Bay Lake, right next to Orlando. You can also take advantage of your stay to know, at least a part of the magical world of walt Disney with theme parks and water parks.

There are four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Epcot; most of the water parks, Disney’s River Country, Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon and many more attractions. It has a lot to learn about the world of Disney, in addition to the story, and a little bit of the real world, and some of the forward-looking statements (within the park Epcot).

Both of them are huge. If you would like more time to get to know each other a complex, or even to focus on one of them, you can buy packs of 11-to 15-day, too.

The tickets are for entrance to the parks, they are optional and are not included in the package, Hurb, you will be able to purchase them separately, if you wish to do so.

On the Hurb

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

Most of the 12 million followers on Facebookthe Hurb has stamp, Disney, Select,, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

For a bargain price!

For your chance to see Orlando, this is it. In spite of the high dollar, the Hurb is a promotion on the package, the date, ribbon the price in excess of R$ 1.499, with flights there and back, plus accomodation (breakfast included). You may be able to suggest three dates between the months of march and November, 2021 (except for July).

