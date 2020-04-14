Pepe Aguilar presumed that it is a neighbour of Kim Kardashian and The Weeknd

Pepe Aguilar presumed to be the neighbor of Kim Kardashian and The Weeknd

Pepe Aguilar, popular singer of the gender rancher, has caused her daughter Angela Aguilar again the trend in the social networks thanks to a new video that co-starred with The Scorpion Gold, a renowned youtuber mexican that has become one of the influencer favorites of the people.

The interpreter of “For Women like You” he was invited by The Scorpion Gold to participate in a broadcast of the program “Scorpion behind the Wheel” but no one expected that Pepe Aguilar it will reveal some information that could get you in trouble Angela Aguilarhis talented daughter that today dominates the first places of the lists of popularity the most important in Latin america.

During the interview Pepe Aguilar was talking about the experiences that he has experienced over 31 years of artistic career. This segment was recorded while the two celebrities were driving through the streets of the exclusive gated community where he lives the singer with his family.









Pepe Aguilar started the interview confensándole the Scorpion Gold who lived in an exclusive area of Hidden Hills and that they were neighbors of large celebrities through the show us as the socialite Kim Kardashian and The Weeknd, famous singer and composer of canadian origin.

The singer Pepe Aguilar he mentioned that the area where you live has an impressive security because the paparazzis constantly entering the fractionation in order to obtain exclusive photos of the celebrities who live in such a place, and then sell them to various media.

Also revealed that the housing is more expensive Hidden Hills it belongs to the family of the members of KISS since this is valued at more than $ 40 million. This interview has caused Pepe Aguilar and his family become the center of attention today.

