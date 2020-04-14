Pictured: the mansion’s unusual for Justin Bieber viraliza and netizens make fun of home Entertainment

The house that Justin Bieber has lived in 2015, he turned to one of the topics most talked about on the internet when it was released. With a different design, it was compared to even the HQ of the Avengers.

The property has a value of$10.5 million, and when you have lived there, Who was paying a monthly rent of US$60 million. In the drawings, and the divisions are unusual in the house ensured that all the jokes of the internet users.

“Why is the house of Justin Bieber looks like a toaster?”, he asked for one. “Why is Justin Bieber living in the heart of the research for the expansion of Sim City?”, he questioned the other.

Currently, the star is living at a residence in Los Angeles, california, with his wife, Hailey, of Bieber’s.