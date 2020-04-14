Pirates of the Caribbean a New film in the franchise is already in development

The fans can start to celebrate. According to the actor’s Lee Arenbergwho played the pirate Pintel in the first three movies, it’s guaranteed that the Disney you are moving to a new (and possible sixth) film in the franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

“They’re definitely talking about it, that’s all I know. I would love to return, of course, but they’ve made it for two people, so I find it hard to. Don’t depend on me.”

Up to date, and the last film in the franchise debuted in the fall of 2017, and has made more than$ 800 million at the box office in the world. The main problem is to find out if Johnny Deppwho lived with the protagonist, Jack, Sparrow, will be returning to the role, after the numerous controversies that the actor has been involved most recently with the breakup of his marriage to the actress Amber Heard (Aquaman).

More recently, the writer Craig Mazinthe creator of the series ‘Chernobyl’he was hired to develop a new story for the franchise, but it remains to be seen if this will be a sort of remake of-or, indeed, in the sixth movie.

Let’s wait for more information coming soon.