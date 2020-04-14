Pope Francis celebrates the easter Vigil mass without the faithful, or baptized

Pope Francis celebrated on Saturday, at the easter vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, with no believers, and no baptisms due to the multi-Covid-19.

