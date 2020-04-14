Press review – Portugal Textile

Siza Vieira is available to support the initiatives of the clarification of the business

Projects, such as the cabinet office, to support the business of the CCIP, are “very, very important at this stage,” says the minister of economic affairs.

The companies have made thousands of safe Covid-19 day

Empesas made within 10 days more than 10 thousand of Insurance, Covid-19.

Covid-19. Civil protection, will send SMS alert to the restrictions of the Passover

Between 00: 00 on the 09 and 24: 00 hours on the 13th of April, they are forbidden to travel outside the county of their residence.

There are 13.956 infected with the Covid-as many as 19 in the Uk. The number of deaths goes up to the 409

By midnight, the number of confirmed cases of the Covid-as many as 19 in the Uk has risen for 13.956, while the death toll has risen to 409, according to the latest update of the Directorate-General of Health.

The OECD finds sharp rise in unemployment in march, due to a pandemic

The organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, on the alert for the sharp increase in unemployment due to the Covid-19. In the U.S. alone during the first 14 days of march, and the unemployment rate has risen to 4.4%.

Covid-19. Half of all enterprises in the textile you wish to bring to the lay-off

63% of anticipated falls in sales over 50% since April, says a survey from the LINKS.

The Volume of business in services, then slows down to 2.8%, before the effect of the covid-19

The indicator has shown a slowdown in February, compared to January of this year. But the office for National Statistics warns that the numbers are likely to deteriorate in the next few announcements, a reflection of the impact of the coronavirus.

Covid-19: periodic Declaration of VAT, can be delivered to you until the 17th

All periodic statements from the VAT may be submitted no later than the 17th, and the delivery of the tax may be assessed up to the day of 20, pursuant to an order of the secretary of State for Tax Affairs), António Mendonça Mendes announced today.

Wall Street trades on a high at the beginning of the session

On the New York stock exchange was now on a high at the beginning of the session, after the us Federal Reserve (the Fed) have assumed that the uncertainty of the covid-19 is a “significant risk” to the economic outlook.

Covid-19: Facebook launches a fund of nearly 3ME for the support of the european media

The Facebook to today announced that, in partnership with the European Journalism Centre (EJC), will launch a fund of three million dollars (2.7 million euros) for the support of the european media during the pandemic.

The debt of the business increases by 0.7 percentage points to 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2019 – Bop

The debt of non-financial corporations financial corporations increased by 0.7 percentage points at the end of 2019, compared to the same period in the year 2018, accounting for 3.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is in agreement with the Bank of Portugal (BdP).

Exports slowed down by 3.1 percentage points in February

Exports increased by 0.9 per cent in February, a slowdown compared to 4% in January, while imports rose 3.4%, after a decline of 2.4 per cent in January, it disclosed today, for the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

“Sewing solidarity,” to help produce the masks for professionals

Twenty weavers supportive of the programme BIP/ZIP — Neighborhoods and Priority Areas of Intervention in the city of Lisbon, are helping to produce 1,050 and skins, of a partnership, which involves the initiative to PORTUGAL and Invites you ALL to the School of Architecture.

The SUVS. Brighton Zeuner launches its first collection of clothing and footwear

World the World of Skateboarding for the Vans to Park Terrain, Brighton Zeuner, launches its first collection of clothing and footwear and food Trucks.

Measures on an exceptional basis, to the performances of artistic nature sought by the Government

According to the measures, exceptional, approved, the works are not carried out they must, where possible, be reagendados, having it happen within a maximum period of one year following the date originally scheduled.

Portuguese, you create the web site informative and supportive about the Covid-as many as 19 in the Uk

Jose da Silva, a student of Pharmaceutical Sciences, is the author of the.

The british economy pulls back by 0.1% in February

The contraction of the Uk economy, due in part to the construction sector, said analysts of the british, who had expected-even with a growth in the first month of the year.

Altitude Software-offers a free training for certified

Altitude Software, the Portuguese multinational, leader in the development of solutions, omnicanal, innovative management of the customer experience is to provide solutions and services, consulting services, and support for Contact Centers. Among the wide range of support available, particularly noteworthy is the provision of courses and certificates in e-learning format for the training of employees, and support for, Contingency Plans, so that employees are able to work remotely in complete security and functionality.

ISQ is the conformity assessment of medical devices and personal protective equipment

The ISQ is to provide services to assist in the fighting of the COVID-19. These will allow you to ensure that your Medical Devices (MD), and the use of personal Protection Equipment (PPE) that meet the requirements of the regulations of the European Union (EU).

COVID-19 the United Kingdom: Barriers in terms of access to funds, business support

The speed with which the Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has presented a package of measures for combating the effects of coronavirus on the uk economy, worth 330 billion pounds, and that of the extraordinary subsidies to the workers, and gave rise to a series of manoeuvres to overcome the entropy of a lack of implementation.

Covid-19: in a three-week US total to 16.8 million people

Data released on Thursday give the note more of the 6.6 million claims for unemployment benefits recorded in the previous month. Fed extends stimulus to the economy is $ 2.3 billion.

Covid-19: number of cases, it can be a substantial increase in Africa in the next few weeks, says WHO

The UN agency says that you need to do this as a matter of urgency, more tests are on the mainland, particularly outside of the capital, because the virus has already spread to the interior of the country. “Without the help and immediate action, the poor countries and vulnerable communities, can suffer the ravages of mass”.

Ikea Uk adopts a layoff for the 30-days, up to 65% of the workforce

In the case of a population of 1,600 people. The salary will be paid at 100%, the warrants, the international furniture and interior design.