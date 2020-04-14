Recently, images leaked that show that the Kanye West and Taylor Swift talk about it in a different way.

© Instagram / Kanye-West –

At a time when you can give her the memories of the most fun celebrities to. This is the response marks the latest chapter in the saga of never-ending animosity between the Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

Because, in the early morning of Saturday, the new leaked images of the infamous phone call between the two stars, and this gets in the way of the original story.

Here’s the background. In February of 2016 He has released a new song that contained the lyrics to the mixed: “I’m Taylor, and I have to be.” He referred to the fight loud and with Taylor in 2009.

So, Taylor Swift was a big star, but He he suggested that he was the one who did it to Taylor, is a commonly used word.

Shortly after the song’s release, we were told that the He he spoke with Taylor to ensure that she was comfortable with the letter, before he has to go, and that she had received as a joke and gave her a blessing.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL