Sony Pictures Home Entertainment releases on a monthly basis the big titles on the big screen, whether it is in the app is available for rental or purchase, in dvd format, and now in the month of April will be no different.

Please see below for all the new movies and their file formats:

01/04

PVOD / EST (lease and purchase)

Jumanji: The Next Phase (Jumanji: The Next Level By 2019) Director: Jake Kasdan. With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, Awkwafina, Nick, John, Alex, Wolff, Morgan, Turner, Madison and Iseman, it is Darius Blain, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

Digital platforms such as:

The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Looke, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play – Link-steering: https://tailorsl.ink/Jumanji2AG/PR

Synopsis:

JUMANJI: THE NEXT PHASE it starts with Spencer’s (Alex Wolff), Fridge (will be Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and the Time (the Madison Iseman) at least three years after the first adventure, in the Jumanji’s a video game. When Spencer disappears into the game in advance of a meeting planned for the group of college friends, along with his grandfather (Danny DeVito), and a friend of his grandfather’s (Danny Glover), once again inhabiting the avatar of Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), a Mouse (Kevin Hart), a Professor at Sheldon’s Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby, the Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) to retrieve it. When they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With a lot more action and surprises at every turn, the players will have to contend with the unknown parts of the arid deserts, from snow-capped mountains in order to escape.

08/04

PVOD / EST (lease and purchase)

Lovely Women (Little Women By 2019) Director: Greta Gerwig. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Tracy Letts.

Digital platforms such as:

The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Looke, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play – Link-steering: https://tailorsl.ink/AdoraveisMulheresAG/PR

Synopsis:

The sisters, Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy, who seem to grow up at the end of the teenage years into adult life while in the United States, crossing the Spanish Civil War. With completely different personalities, they are faced with the challenges of growing up, joined by the love that each of them has for each other.

THE VOD / EST (lease and purchase)

Bull (Bull, 2019) Director: Annie Silverstein, Rob, Morgan, and Amber Havard.

Synopsis: After destroying the house of his neighbor in a fit of defiance, juvenile, Kris (Amber Havard), 14-year-old looks set to follow in the footsteps of his mother to the local church. To make amends, she is forced to help out, Abe Turner (Rob Morgan), a former pilot, bulls running through the circuit, the rodeo in Texas. When you are travelling with Abe, she discovered a passion for the bull. However, when Kris proposed to learn the dangerous “sport”, but influences from the surrounding areas of Houston, the lure of a return to forms of criminals. Abe, meanwhile, fighting against the pain, and the age of the one and only life he had ever met in the world of ifs and buts. A tale of two souls at a crossroads the forging of a connection, the unexpected, by helping each other see new possibilities, and hope for the future, and the Bull marks the debut of writer and director, Annie Silverstein, whose short film, Skunk, won an Award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Digital platforms such as:

The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play

10/04

PVOD / EST (lease and purchase)

Bloodshot (Bloodshot, 2020) Director: David S. F. Wilson. With Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley, Lamorne Morris, Guy Pearce, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Alex Hernandez, and Siddharth Dhananjay.

Digital platforms such as:

The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Looke, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play – Link-steering: https://tailorsl.ink/Bloodshot/PR

Synopsis: Based on the comic book “bloodshot” on the best-selling book, and starring by Vin Diesel, bloodshot is a former soldier with special powers of regeneration, and the ability to shapeshift. Killed at the hand of his wife, he is risen, and has been enhanced with nanotechnology, developing such skills. When you go out of your memory, several times, he finally found out who you really are on a quest for revenge on those who killed his family.

15/04

DVD

Lovely Women (Little Women By 2019) Director: Greta Gerwig. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Tracy Letts

Synopsis:

The sisters, Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy, who seem to grow up at the end of the teenage years into adult life while in the United States, crossing the Spanish Civil War. With completely different personalities, they are faced with the challenges of growing up, joined by the love that each of them has for each other.

Packshots: https://bit.ly/2yki6aU

Dvd, Paramount & Universal

A Christmas Gory (Black, Christmas, Worldwide, 2019) Director: Sophia Takal. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, At The’donoghue, Brittany OGrady, Caleb Eberhardt

Synopsis: As the Christmas season draws near, the campus of the university is getting crowded, with many students returning home to their families. However, some of the girls from the fraternity will begin to be murdered one-by-one by a mysterious figure. But the killer is not suspicious of the ability of the students in the together in a quest for revenge.

CDT in order to

Bad Boys For Ever (Bad Boys for Life, 2019) Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Joe Pantoliano

Digital platforms such as: The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), and PlayStation Store

Synopsis: Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) is now an inspector, and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) finds himself in a mid-life crisis. But the duo have to join again when a lot of albania, whose brother was captured by them, he promises a bonus for the vengeance at the very time when they are ready to retire.

22/04

THE VOD / EST (lease and purchase)

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019) Director: Marielle Heller. With Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, And Susan Kelechi Watson, Maryann Plunkett, Enrico Colantoni

Digital platforms such as: The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Looke, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play

Synopsis: Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) is the creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a children’s TV show that was popular in the 1960’s in the United States. In 1998, Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), even then it’s a cynical investigative journalist, agreed to write a profile of Him for Esquire magazine. During the interview the subject, Junod has changed not only his view in relation to their interviewee, as well as his view of the world, starting with an awe-inspiring friendship with the show’s hosts.

29/04

PVOD / EST (lease and purchase)

Bad Boys For Ever (Bad Boys for Life, 2019) Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Joe Pantoliano

Digital platforms such as: The Apple Store | iTunes, Google Play, Looke, Microsoft, Movies, and TV (Xbox), NOW, Was, Play, PlayStation, Store, the, SKY, Play, and Live Play

Synopsis: Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) is now an inspector, and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) finds himself in a mid-life crisis. But the duo have to join again when a lot of albania, whose brother was captured by them, he promises a bonus for the vengeance at the very time when they are ready to retire.