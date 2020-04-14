Right: Netflix releases trailer for the movie with Chris Hemsworth

Netflix announced on Tuesday (07) – the first trailer for the The rescuemovie action drama starring Chris Hemsworth (“Thor: Ragnarok). In the long term, the actor plays a mercenary Tyler Rake, you will be hard-pressed to rescue the child Rudhraksh Jaiswal) kidnapping of a head of a federal felony. Set in the country, the results also highlight the scenarios in the asian country, by a more beautiful picture. Check it out!

The rescue it marks the reunion of Hemsworth with the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, the Upcoming Deadline. In this case, they are the producers, Sam Hargrave signs in the same direction. It’s worth pointing out that Hargrave is already familiar with this class, it has served as a coordinator in the scenes of fights — including one that already was the stunt double for the actor himself in various films in the Marvel universe.

The cast is also composed by David Harbour (Stranger Things), Derek Luke (Coming to you Live), Randeep Hooda (Sarbjitand Golshifteh Farahani (Patterson). The rescue it will be available on Netflix on the 24th of April.