Robert Downey Jr. it reveals the first teaser trailer for Perry Mason

Perry Masonnew mini-series of the HBO inspired by the literary work of the Erle Stanley Gardnerhe had his first teaser to be revealed. In the preview, and published by the executive producer Robert Downey Jr.it shows only glimpses of the main character played by Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”). Check it out:

In the eighty-odd books and short stories, published between 1933 and 1973, Gardner tells the story of Mason, an american lawyer who was trying to get rid of their clients from charges of murder. The threads that are created by the writer, have already been adapted as a series for CBS in the 1950’s and 1960’s, and now they return with a production of HBO.

In addition to He, Perry Mason account John Lithgow (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Chris Chalk (The policeand Justin Kirk (Vice) in the cast.

The series had its premiere announced”.