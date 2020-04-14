Rolling Stone · Leonardo DiCaprio almost got Darth Vader in Star Wars.

The player could have played the character in two movies of the second trilogy in the saga

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menacedebuted in 1999, and was attended by Jake Lloyd in the role of a young girl Anakin Skywalkerthe Darth Vader. For the other two films to follow, Attack of the Clones(2002), and The Revenge of the Sith(2005), the character would be older and would be played by another actor, and Leonardo DiCaprio it was one of those quoted in the paper.

According to the Screenrantthe importance of the character for the series has attracted many stars, well-known, such as Ryan Phillippe, Paul Walker, Colin Hanks and Heath Ledgerbut DiCaprio came to talk to you about the paper George Lucasthe creator of the series.

In spite of the interest, a representative for the star said at the time that he was “definitely not available”, e Luke he chose the actor Hayden Christensen so in the paper.

DiCaprionot played Anakin Skywalkerbut in both movies at the same time Attack of the Clones. Hold me if You can (2002), and Gangs of New York(2002) have made it a star are still the most well-known and respected.

