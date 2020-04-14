Rolling Stone magazine · As for Paul Rudd may have had a Leonardo DiCaprio to take part in the Titanic?

In an interview with the The Graham Norton Show, Paul Rudd it revealed that it may have had Leonardo DiCaprio to participate in the The Titanic.

The role of the Jack it was given to DiCaprio at the same time the actor was working on Romeo + Juliet (1996), as well as Rudd.

As they approached the filming of the feature, the winner of the academy award, he confessed to his friend, upon the proposal of the The Titanic. Rudd recalls, “we All go out to a bar… I was on my way to a local Leo and he said, ‘I Just got this movie, and it’s a great movie”.

The Man’s Ant-Like he spoke to his colleague that the news was “amazing”. DiCaprio don’t seemed to be the right decision, but Rudd it reiterated that it “had to do it [o filme]”.

With the encouragement of the Rudd for DiCaprio to act in the The Titanic it is also influenced by his father: “My father was an expert on the Titanic, and he used to bring people from all over the world, talking about the Titanic. He would go on to university.

The star of the USING she has completed the discussion, and joked, “I don’t Think that I didn’t have any weight [na decisão de DiCaprio]but it’s interesting to think about it.

The work The Titanic he became one of the most memorable, and critically acclaimed Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was a huge success, and has secured the 3rd highest box office in history.

