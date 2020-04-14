Rolling Stone magazine · * * The time that Christopher Reeve brought to Marlon Brando in an interview about Superman

The artist from the Man of Steel explained why he is not appreciative of her star of the Hollywood

Christopher Reevesthe legendary singer of the Superman in theaters, has already brought the magic of Hollywood, and was a colleague of the scene Marlon Brando in an interview with the program David Letterman.

The two actors play opposite together in a feature-length film Supermandirected by The Richard Donner Cutreleased in 1978,. Reeve he gave life to the Clark Kentwhile Low his father is a super hero Jo-El.

The website Cinema Blend found it on Twitter, an archive of the time when Reeve is asked about his relationship with the star The Godfather. He stated in an interview that “it is not interesting to work with the star and explained to them why they can’t admire it.

“I don’t say this to be mean, but I don’t love it on the altar of the Marlon Brando. Why do I feel that he is discouraged, in such a way. It is no longer in the position of a leader it could be. It would really be an inspiration to a whole generation of players to continue to work on.”

He said, “But what has happened is that the press loved to be a good, bad, or indifferent. The people thought that he was the one institution that didn’t care what he was doing. So it won’t turn on anymore. And I think it would be sad to have a 53-year-old or whatever the age of it and it does not matter”.

In spite of the humiliation, Reeve he made it clear that Low he was a man, and a wonderful actor, but I was unmotivated at the moment, with the job performance, and career development.

CHRISTOPHER REEVE talks to Letterman about working with Marlon Brando on ‘ SUPERMAN (1978). Reeve was not impressed with the legendary actor. pic.twitter.com/XJF3VO23X9 — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) April, 11, 2020

