Rolling Stone magazine · Why is Hollywood producing so many movies are the same? The Friendship and the Colorful Life of an Insect

In a tweet viralizou up with a theory that might explain why so many of the movies that they like

In the afternoon, on Tuesday, the 14th, a Twitter user decided to reminisce about some of the movies that have a story very similar and they were released in the same year, or within a short period of time.

“It’s funny that Hollywood has the same movies in the same year,” wrote @KrisTosAplSauce and has productions such as Friendship Is Colorful2011, starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunisand Sex With No Commitmentalso in 2011, theAshton Kutcherand Natalie Portman.

+++ READ MORE: Friends: Joey and Phoebe could almost become a ‘friends with benefits’ – and the suggestion that it was Matt LeBlanc; understand the

In addition, they also pointed to a trend in other genres, such as animation A Bug’s life, Ant-Z, Snow white and the Huntsman and Mirror, Mirror, On My. Films such as The Bird Boxand All Year Round it also came in the list.

As a result, people have begun to speculate on what would have been the theory behind much of the repetition of the productions, and the completion of the fans, The writer shows you that the ideas for the different studios, and one copy of the plot without communicating with it.”

Here’s the tweet below:

It’s always hilarious when a hollywood makes the exact same movie in the same year (in the thread)- 2011 pic.twitter.com/ij5x3xJ9Tc — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

+++ READ MORE: 6 movies of a teen in the Series in order to understand the adolescents in the last decade

+++ SESSION-RS: SCALENE PLAYS THE HAUNTING