Sam Raimi says the reference to Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 2

Sam Raimi he confirmed his involvement in the aftermath of the Doctor Strange for example, a reference to the hero in your movie Spider-Man 2. The comment occurred during an interview with the CSwhen he was asked about a specific scene in the film in 2004.

In the following, which can be seen above, the character of J. Jonah Jameson, looking for a name for the villain, Otto Octavius, and his assistant suggest to “Doctor Stranger.” “This is a good thing. But it’s the owner”answers: the owner of the local newspaper. In the interview, Raimi says he found it curious as she becomes more involved with the hero, many years later:

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he never went after Spider-Man and Batman, he was probably the # 5. It was so unique, but when we did, this time in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that I would end up making a movie of Dr. Strange, so it’s funny to me that the speech was in the movie. I have to say that I would love to have had a vision of the future, to know that I would be involved in the project.”

Sam Raimi has entered into the discussion in the direction of the Doctor Strange 2, after the director of the film, Scott Derrickson he left the direction of the feature in January, due to creative differences. Today, Marvel is negotiating with the Raimithe director of the first trilogy of Spider-Man, to replace him. Also, there has been no official announcement from the studio or the director, but the new statement, Raimi seems to be confirmed in the line-up.

The film will be the return of the Benedict Cumberbatch the role of the Sorcerer Supreme Benedict Wongin the paper of Wong. In addition to this, the Scarlet Witch, which he or she lives Elizabeth Olsenwill be present in the long, which will connect with the series Wandavision.

Doctor Strange 2 it will be launched in Brazil, in On October 28, 2021a week before the premiere in theaters in the United States, scheduled for November 5 of this year.