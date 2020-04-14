Season 2 of The Good Doctor, gets its premiere on the Sony Channel

The second season of the The Good Doctor you already have a date for a new one on Her Channel: April 20 to 21.

In the second year of the popular drama the doctor to have an episode of double, in that the characters are going to be stuck in the hospital to prevent the spread of such a tragedy. There will also be a participation in the Lisa Edelstein (The Houseon the paper the doctor Dra. the Blaze, and the dreaded Mr. Jackson, Uh, the character of the Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), such as the new chancellor of Shaun (Freddie Highmore).

Launched in the fall of 2017, The Good Doctor follows the story of a medical disease, Dr. Shaun, who comes out from the inside to the dynamics of a renowned hospital.

In Brazil, the number is displayed on the Sony Channel, and it has seasons that are available on the Globoplay.