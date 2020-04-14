Selena Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder – News – Entertainment





Many the artists that are making the lives.at Instagram, in order to be close to their fans. In the case of singer and actress Miley Cyrus, who has invited Selena Gomez for an interview at your profile.

Spurred on by the comfort of our interview, Selena Gomez has revealed that she was diagnosed with the disorder and for bipolar disorder. She noted that he spent a lot of time searching for an answer to his changes of mood suddenly and he found, after consulting a psychiatric hospital.

“I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, in the United States, and, finally, I came to realize that after years and years of going through a lot of different things, this is a bipolar disorder”. Better yet he had not been afraid of the diagnosis, and that it was a kind of liberation after years of doubt and uncertainty. “The more information you have, the more they help me,” and he added: “it’s Not me scared, because I know what it is […] When I finally decided that I wanted to know it all, and the fear of the disease has been removed, I am not afraid.”





