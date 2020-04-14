Selena Gomez reveals what her life was out of control’ in a relationship with Justin Bieber – Glamour Magazine

+



The active part of the market, the entrenimento from your childhood Selena Gomez he spent almost his whole life in front of the light. In between moments of success and health problems, her personal life, particularly in its relationship with the Justin Bieber (almost a decade back, coming up, and speculation), it always has been in the headlines all over the world.

Selena Gomez (Photo: Handout)

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, which was hosted by comedian Amy Schumerhis personal friend, the singer talked about how she saw the life is out of control: “My intention was never to become a piece of news to gossip. So, when did it happen that way, it was out of control. And, I expect, but it’s the truth. The way the media tried to explain some of the things that were happening to me seemed to be a very bad thing, when in reality, there is nothing wrong with the fact that I was “gone” for me to take care of [reabilitação psicológica] and I fell in love with”.

On No You To Love Me [Ter Perder Para Me Amar]the track , which is the flagship of their new album, the Rare, and she said, “I wrote it at the beginning of last year [2019] and I had just gotten out of a treatment. At the time I came back, I felt like I was ready to go into the studio with people that we trust and begin working on new music. And there was something in the air that is left to the people, filled with joy, I realized that it was because I was being myself. When I first wrote it the song was basically saying that I needed to hit rock bottom to realize that there was such a veil blinding me”.

Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Amy Scumer commented on Selena is so loved by everyone, and for the same reason people care about quite a bit with it. The singer, for his part, he wanted to make it very clear that she is doing well, and seemed almost annoyed with this sentiment: “it’s Not [as pessoas não precisa se preocupar comigo]. I’ve been through some of the things that’s very difficult, and it’s because of these moments, whether we want it or not, it’s a version of that in my life, was marked. It was out of control when I was very new. I think that’s what made it seem to some people that I was poor and I was working on the problems.

She continued: “I think that people care about me, because I’ve had a couple of problems [pessoais] in the past. And it’s nice, but that’s about it. I’ll be all right. I’ve played with it and played with it, and I feel like I’m having a bad week, or that I’m not going to take care of something, I don’t do it”.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.