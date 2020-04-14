Show runner-of-The-Witcher publishes in-picture behind-the-scenes of season 2

First schedule to the Netflix in December of last year, the number The Witcherwhich has none other than actor Henry Cavill in the lead role, is one of today’s greatest hits to the main streaming platform in the world. It is not known exactly when the second season’s production come in the service catalog, but it’s a vital part of the production, he decided to give it a little “welcome” for the fans.

Lauren Hissrichwho is the show runner of the television series of the epic, he used his official twitter account on a social network site to reveal an image behind the scenes of the second leads of the show. The picture doesn’t give a lot of detail about what’s in store, but you can see a forest in the click. In the caption, she asked the fans and for the story to remain in their own homes. “A month ago, on the set of The Witcher. The sun will come out again. Until then, stay home and stay safe,” she said.

The information with respect to the continuation of the Witcher

Up to now, there are all the great info on the 2nd season of The Witcher. It is expected that the new episode to come at the book from the Series, only in the year to come, and it has nothing to do with the pandemic of the new coronavirus. It was in the forecast, but there are no official data on the impact of the Covid-as many as 19 in the recordings and to generate a delay.

Many of the key players will remain in the upcoming chapters, among them, Henry Cavill, Freya, He and Anya Chalotra. In addition to this, it has already been revealed that a new character will enter in the story, and they will have artists, such as Kim Bodnia, Easen Atour, Kristofer Hivju, and Thue Ersted as artists.

Check out the publication, Lauren Hissrich, show runner of the Witcher:

#tbt one month ago-on-the-set-of –@witchernetflix. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

