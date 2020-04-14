Shure launches a line of Aonic of wireless headsets and in-ear | P

With the Shure, a leading manufacturer of audio equipment, with more than 90 years of experience, teamed up with Adam Levine to launch the official wireless headset with noise-canceling Aonic the 50-and-headphones-in-ear, wireless, noise Aonic 215.

The company is working with Adam Levine and the group Maroon 5’s for over a decade, using microphones with wireless, monitors, in-ear and microphone digital wireless in live performances, and works in a recording studio. The next evolution of this partnership that extends the headphones are targeted for the consumers who will have access to the same audio-Shure-high quality, in which so many of the artists, as I trust, to write and present their songs live.

The launch includes a marketing campaign, cross-platform features I like the look of the new line-Aonic, which illustrates the tradition in the company to support the artists that put their trust in the equipment, Shure, on stage and in the studio.

For decades, musicians such legends as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Aretha Franklin – in addition to the big names of today, such as adam Levine, Jennifer Lopez, Luke Bryan, and J Balvin have been entrusted to us the equipment of all time.

Developed by the agency, VaynerMedia, and the VaynerProduction, the campaign will focus on videos that show the success of “Memories”, of Maroon 5, a remix for Dillion Francis. With the slogan “For Those Who Make the Music, And Everyone Who Moves to It, For anyone Who is a Musician, and for All of us who Love Music, in free translation) points out the connection that the artists make with their fans through the music they make.

“The marriage of Adam with all time and its popularity in the entire world, making it a natural choice to work with him on this campaign,” says Eduardo Valdes, director of Global Marketing for the Audio to the Musicians and the Consumers, of all time.

“This campaign seeks to share the artists and the fans, as well as capturing the excitement and inspiration that the artists give with their music. From the first recording sessions in the studio up until the official release of the album, the all time-is taking its unrivalled studio-quality sound to music lovers by way of the headphones, and earbuds, in-ear, wireless, Aonic, that provide the same listening experience that is reliable and of international standard where ever you go.”

The audio quality of the work, and recreational activities.

Designed on the basis of decades of experience in the pro audio, headphones and wireless noise-cancelling Aonic and 50 together in a single product, wireless sound with high-quality, studio, comfort, and durability in mind.

As the first model of headphones with no wire, of all time, and the Aonic 50 bill with a noise-canceling, adjustable to help eliminate distractions and provide a really immersive experience, with the touch of a button. Users who wish to interact with the world without taking off the headphones you can turn on the mode “environment” – and listen to the sounds around you.

With a battery that lasts up to 20 hours of operation and this model can be used for a week on a single recharge. Controls are at your fingertips, offering easy access to cater for the connections, adjust the volume or pause the music with the push of a button. Headphones wireless Aonic and 50 are equipped with a Bluetooth ® wireless technology, a 5, which allows you to be more stable, and has a range of up to 9 metres away. Equipped with a headphone amplifier, dedicated, high performance, and the model of Aonic 50 is compatible with the audio codecs that are in common use, such as the Qualcomm ® aptX ™ , aptX™, HD audio and low-latency aptX ™ , Sony’s LDAC, AAC, and SBC.

When other Bluetooth devices are not available with a wireless Aonic 50 may connect the springs with the wire you have from the analog audio input of 3,5 mm. This ensures uninterrupted connection, with any device, including laptops, video conferencing equipment.

Audio reliably, no matter where you go

That are designed for the same strength provided to musicians for monitoring on stage, the headphones are in-ear, wireless, noise Aonic 215 provide impressive audio, with clear sound and deep bass.

With exceptional comfort and fit firmly over the ear headphones, in-ear maintains its position even during the most hectic. The isolation technology, Sound Isolating™ to block out unwanted noise, but you just have to press a button to activate the mode “environment” and ” to listen to the outside world when you need it.

The headphones are in-ear, wireless, noise Aonic 215 has a battery with a capacity of up to eight hours of operation, and three of the cartridges further from the case reinforced from the hard cover, which gives you up to 32 hours of use without the need for a power outlet. Equipped with a headphone amplifier of high quality with the model Aonic I-215 is compatible with a variety of codecs, among them Qualcomm, aptX, AAC and SBC, in addition to the Bluetooth wireless technology device 5 to provide greater stability, and a range of up to 9 metres away.

The Aonic 215 has the same format as the modular, award-winning give reputation to your headphones or in-ear isolators of all time. Users can quickly switch between wired and wireless connections by using the right accessories. The Adapter for a Secure Fit can also be purchased and easily turn any pair of headphones or in-ear isolators of all time, including the models SSE846, SE535, and SE425E – on headphones-a True, Wireless.

“Thanks to the modular format of the product, users can turn on their headphones, in-ear, wireless, Aonic 215 with the wire in a matter of seconds, without the need to purchase a new pair of headphones, and this is a way to have access to the latest technologies, be it cable or wireless,” says Matt Engstrom, director, category Management-Global Product of all time. “If you’d like to have the option of listening to the sound of your cell phone or plug in your headphones to a laptop computer for a conference call, this can be done with the click of a button, without having to give the same audio is of the highest quality.”

The audio can be customized with the app, ShurePlus™ Play

When the headphones are paired with the free app for your smartphone ShurePlus™ Play users can customize their own levels of noise-cancellation and the “so friendly”. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app, the Play also has a music player with full equalizer that is compatible with music files in standard and high resolution.

In addition to the control of the resources in the app to Play, it allows the user to customize the tone and voice commands for key functions, such as turning on or off of the phones, confirm the connection and the battery running out of power.

The application to Play, it can also be used to update the firmware of the phones Aonic by 50 in-ear Aonic 215.The Aonic 50, and the Aonic 215 and the Adapter a True Wireless, will be available for sales in Brazil in the first half, in-store and online http://www.lojashure.com.br.

Find out more about Aonic on your site: http://www.shure.com/AONICsound

Here’s the video of the campaign here:

About the Shure

The Shure offers an excellent quality of sound for almost half a century. Founded in 1925, the company is one of the leading manufacturers of audio equipment, recognized for their quality, durability and performance. We produce microphones systems, wireless microphone, monitors, headphones, in-ear, headphones, conference systems, and a number of other solutions. You can always count on Shure to be a great experience for the hearing or to make sure that everything runs smoothly at critical moments on the stage, in the studio and in the meeting rooms. At Shure Incorporated based in Niles, llinois, USA, and has more than 30 manufacturing plants and regional offices of the company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.