Sincerona! Demi Lovato says repent after the first one ‘looks’ from it, reveals unique friendship, from the days of walt Disney and his engagement to the former

About two years ago after she suffered an overdose, near-fatal, Demi Lovato is back in the world of music, and with a new album on the way! In an interview published today (may 14) from in front of Harper’s Bazaar, the singer explains how he faced the process of rehabilitation during the last few years, as well as gave details about their former friendship, and love-life.

And Demi began by thanking the fans for they had expected to, very patiently, for his “canon in d”. “I want to tell you that you really appreciate the patience of the audience was in for a year and a half has passed for me to get it right, because I don’t think that’s the mistake I made in my 18 years of age, when I went into treatment was that I went back to work after six months,”reviewed on episodes in the past which has gone for rehab.

But this time, Lovato chose to retreat for a while, before diving back into the music scene. “I stepped back into the spotlight two years ago. I’ve kept my mouth shut, as the tabloids enlouqueciam. And my book is finally a place where I can tell the right story about it all”he added , referring to the events that nearly took his life. Up to us to raise the hair on here!

In addition to allowing you to take more of their time on their first recovery, the diva also confessed that she would do a few things differently, at that time, he has worked for the Disney Channel. “I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. I would like to have had more time to spend with them? Yes. I think that when you’re a teenager you have the opportunity to cast it, you’d do anything to make this happen. I feel that the manner in which you have dealt with in my life has led me to take a fall, simply because it was a full moon and I have spent plenty of time on my mental health and personal life, took out.

By taking advantage of the topic is “Disney,” the artist was asked if they still kept in contact with the Jonas Brothers, a group with whom he has worked for many years to come. She even had a romance with Joe Jonas, one of the brothers of the trio, years and years ago. “I’ll talk with the Music (Cyrus). It is awesome and I love her passion, and has always loved you and will love you. I think this is one of the few from that era who still talk”said.

On Selena, one of her best friends at the time in question, Demi said: “When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for that person. But I am not a friend of hers, so I…”stopped-up. “I will always have love for her, and I wish the best for all of them,”, he said.

In the end, the voice of Cool For The Summer” and spoke up for the first time, about to be married to her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, who dated from 2010 to the end of 2016. In January, he asked the current girlfriend, Amanda, Carver, at the wedding. “I’m really happy for him and wish him the best, but this is not the life-of each other, we talked for a long time. I think I needed that to learn how to be okay on her own. When you deal with someone being so new and then he spent six years with a person you don’t really learn about yourself”in the world.

On how she sees the future, Demi, who is openly bisexual, ” but if you’d like to have a child with another woman. “When I imagine my future, I will not say to you what I am looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children. I think it would be a lot more fun to have a child with a woman, So I don’t know how it is going to be my future, and I’m open to anythingended.