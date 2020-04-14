Stranger things won the ‘derivative’, in libraries and Culture

During the past year, the storyline of your number Stranger things, provided for the production of television the Series with a o lanamento de a saga literria. The first book has Instead of the bad, Gwenda Bond tells the story of me in the Game (Millie Bobby Brown), John Ives (played in season two by Aimee Mul – lins), at the end of the 1960’s.
“It was important to have a diverse cast. What TV show does this well, there were reasons for that-the book is on the to do it. Have to have Jo’s as a police officer in New York city in 1977, has brought challenges, as it was at one time a very bad thing for the city. The society was very different from the polcia New York city was an alien environment,” says Christopher. “They have allowed the women well to join the s-team in 1977. It was the Delgado’s came in. The mid-year review of the Hopper with a Latin forte, leave it to the NYPC has allowed me to explore many of the questions and the prejudices of the time,” he says.
The one that inspired the City in the dark?
I’ve always been fascinated by the history of the city of New York. I’ve used it as the setting of the previous books, but I always wanted to write a story based on the out-of-power-1977. When the project-Stranger things have arrived and I’ve been working with the time line of the Hopper, I realized that I could set the book during that period. With the rest of it as a key moment in the story, the design of the mistrio his back. The other part is important to the story, personal in the Hopper. Sabamos, that he was a veteran of Vietnam, and this was something that I wanted to bring it up.
There was also the issue concerns the bringing of elements from the host to the library?
It was very important for the story to be a part reconhecvel of the universe, the Stranger things. Fs readers and a tm with a certain degree of expectation, the responsibility of the writer to ensure that the be disappointed. One of the problems of telling a story with the Hopper in 1977, and the fact that he was in to find the strange and the supernatural at the show’s first season of the TV show, but this aspect of the book, in partnership with the Stranger’s things.
You have collaborated with another great fenmeno Star wars: clone wars. How was that experience?
STRANGER THINGS:
THE CITY IN THE DARK
. Adam Christopher
. Publisher Intrnseca
. 384 pages
. R$ 49,90
. R$ 39,90. (e-book)