Are you looking for a movie to watch today?

Then it gives the following list of the 5 movies are cool and interesting, that you have to watch it on Netflix.

1 – How to Survive a Zombie Attack

Ben (Tye Sheridan), Carter’s (Logan Miller), and Augie (Joey Morgan) are best friends who met each other at an early age, in a group of cub scouts and boy scouts. In the meantime, they got better, and now Ben, and the Carter’s don’t look free in the of activity, especially due to the fact that they are the reason of ridicule of all the rest of the young people in the city. Augie, in turn, keeps them excited, with the idea of becoming a boy scout. One day, when the gang is on a camping trip, Ben, and Carter’s no longer the place to go for a trendy party, a secret. It’s just that, when they come to town, you know that it is taken over by zombies, who are willing to kill anyone that comes through the front.

2 – Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful

You have fought against the threat in a call to miss in the United States is the police officer Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) is a true superstar, which does not bode well, since that’s the end of sudden stop working under cover. Because of this, it is re-adjusted to perform a single function, which you can do at the moment, the inside of the corporate cop: through the circuitry of the TV and be the face of the official in the FBI”. Reluctant in the beginning to just Fight to pass a greater acceptance of the idea, and even like the attention they get. Call it “the Barbie of the agency, especially his new partner, Sam Fuller (Regina King), brazilian jiu jitsu need to get it back up and running when your friend Stan Fields (William Shatner), the host of the contest, and Cheryl Frazier (Heather Burns), the winner of the competition of the tasks that you participated in, are kidnapped in Las Vegas. Not wanting to lose the Fight as being in the image of the agency, the FBI sends in a press conference in Las Vegas, along with Sam, who has the task of being her bodyguard. Together, they must solve the case.

3. The Lord, The Intern

Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), is the creator of a successful website-selling-of-clothes, who, despite being only 18 months old, and already has over two hundred employees. She lives her life very busy, due to the demands of the job, and the fact that you like to keep in touch with members of the public. When you start a project to engage older people as a trainee, in an attempt to get it back up and running, it’s up to her to work with the widower Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro). For over 70 years, during which he leads a monotonous life, and he sees the internship as an opportunity to reinvent yourself. The more you experience the inevitable clash of generations, so that it will make use of the co-workers and gets closer and closer to Jules, who happens to see you as a friend.

4 – Journey to the Center of the Earth

Trevor Anderson (Brendan Fraser) is a scientist whose theories are not well accepted by the scientific community. He decided to find out what happened to his brother, Max, who just gone to ireland, along with his nephew Sean (Josh Hutcherson), and guide Hannah. In the meantime, in the midst of the expedition they get trapped in a cave, and in an attempt to leave, reach the center of the Earth. There they find an exotic and unknown world of lost.

5. The Lady in the Van

The Camden Town district of London, in the 1970’s. Mary Shepherd (Maggie Smith), is an elderly woman who lives in a van. Due to their habits, the little napkins, and the locals don’t like it not one bit when she decided to park the car close to the house. The only one that tolerates it-the writer, Alan Bennett (Alex Jennings), who allows her to use the bathroom once in a while. After a while, the residents get the city to prohibit any car to be parked in the area. The idea was that the sra. the Shepherd to leave the place, but it is an exit, when Alan offers to park in a stall in your own home.