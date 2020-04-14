The actors almost drop out of Fast and the Furious after the bullshit

After your post, Well if you met up with Vin Diesel and he decided to stay with them for the future of the franchise. It remains to be seen how women’s roles are expanded in the next Fast and the Furious.

In the Fast and the Furious, Tyrese Gibson, and interprets the Roman Race. According to a number of specialized web sites, the actor has a well known feud with Dwayne Johnson, especially after the release of the derivative, Hobbs and Shaw’s.

Instead, it accused Johnson of being responsible for the delay in the production of the Fast and the Furious 9, addressing comments to the actor on social media. The invasion of the Roman also, and accused The Rock of the use of anabolic steroids, and threatened to leave the franchise.

Paul Walker has left the Fast and the Furious with their unexpected deaths, in 2013, after a car accident. Very few fans know that the actor was ready to quit the franchise, too, before his tragic death.

After leading the first two Fast and the Furious and burn with a small part in a Challenge in Tokyo, and the Walker that he intended to leave the franchise behind.

See also: