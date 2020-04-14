The actress comments on the possibility of interpreting the Bo-Katan in “The Mandalorian”

During the interview with ComicBook, Kate Sackhoff he commented on the possibility of interpreting the Bo-Katan in “The Mandalorian“. The actress lends her voice to the character in the animated movie “The Clone Wars“.

“If you don’t like? I grew up watching ‘Star Wars’, I’m obsessed with this universe. This is the main reason why you have accepted the role of Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars. Let’s see what they are planning, but in the meantime, I’m here hoping and fingers crossed. You never know.”

Bo-Katan is the commander of the squadron known as the Death Watch, and that is one of the few characters to have the Darksaber in hand. In addition to this, we are also faced Ahsoka Tano.

Created by Jon Favreauthe series The Mandalorian it is starred by Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow. The first season is available on the Disney and a +.

The show’s second season is slated to arrive in October, bringing the Rosario Dawson (The daredevil) as Ahsoka Tano.