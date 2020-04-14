The actress for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ shows that you are fighting against coronaviruses such as the nurse – Monetary

+



Actress Jennifer Stone from Wizards of Waverly Place, which is now also working as a registered nurse (Photo: Handout / Instagram)

Actress Jennifer Stone, who starred in the series ‘ teen, ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012), it was found that it will work in the battle for the new coronavirus, now that you have managed to its registration as a nurse.

The star, 27-year-old explained on his Instagram, one that graduated with a degree in Nursing in December, but it has now become, officially, a professional is registered and to who, right now, you’ll be able to work in the fight against the pandemic, according to a People magazine.

Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez in The Wizards of Waverly Place ” (Photo: Handout)

“I just hope I can join you all for the amazing service providers in the medical field in the front line, now that I am ready,” wrote Jennifer in the caption of the photo, which shows her medical records.

The Stone became well-known for being a part of the series ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place” alongside Selena Gomez. Since then, she has been acting in independent films as ‘the Exorcism of an Adolescent’ (2014) and The In-Between’ (to 2019).

