The actress of Wizards of Waverly Place, has joined the fight against the coronavirus – Diário do Grande ABC

09/04/2020 | 14:11

Actress Jennifer Stone, known for his role on the side of Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place has revealed that you will be working in the fight against the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the 8th day, she said, by way of his Instagram, after graduating with a degree in nursing in December of 2019 at the latest, it became, officially, a professional is registered.

I can only hope I add to all the great providers in the medical field in the front line, now that I’m in the ready state, wrote to Jennifer, who is 27-years-of-age in the caption of a photo that shows the records of the profession.