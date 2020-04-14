The best films are arriving this week on Netflix

Looking for a movie to watch on the Netflix while in quarantine?

We have separated out some of the best, who will make his debut this week in the book. Some of them are still to come, so stay tuned!

Check it out:

05/04

Looking for an Angel

While pursuing a suspect one night, a police officer Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez), in Chicago, nearly of them from an ambush. But, a mysterious stranger (Jim Caviezel) intervenes, disarms the assassin and saves the life of faith. Maybe it’s just a concerned citizen passing by at the right place at the right time. Just the two of us had already met before. They fall in love, discover the truth, and they are forced to face secrets from the past.

The Big Fight (film)

By using a magical mask that gives him special powers, a young boy who causes the most chaos when you enter into a competition of wrestling and the face of a rival’s weight.

The time of the Game (the film’s Korean original)

The three criminals are planning a theft, to escape to a paradise far, far away, but they end up catching the eye of a killer, ruthless.

One Love, a Thousand Marriages (the original movie)

A Love of a Thousand Weddings, there are several versions on the same day that are the same for Jack (Sam Claflin). He’ll have to deal with a variety of trouble like an ex-girlfriend, and a guest non-guest with a secret, and potential romance, at the wedding of his sister.

11/04

The Code Is 8 – Way

In a world where 4% of the population is born with supernatural powers, a young man uses his gift to make a series of small crimes, but he is hunted by a police force that is militarized.