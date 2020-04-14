The Black widow will surprise fans ‘ on new film, says the head of Marvel’s

In fact, it has happened at a time when the Avengers broke up that is a secret to the public, and will be dealt with in the film.

In a recent interview with the magazine Total Film, president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has reinforced this point, saying that the Black Widow will surprise you with the the fans.

“She has done a lot of things all the time – in the middle of the road when you see it in the movies, some of which will be surprising to people.

See also: