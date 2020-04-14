The cast of High School Musical will take part in a special Disney’s | Pop’s & Art

The cast of High School Music are going to be together, virtually, to sing, “We are All in This Together” in-The-Disney-a Family Singalong”.

The program will be aired in the United States, on Thursday (16), with the presence of Ryan Seacrest.

Almost 14 years after the launch, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and other stakeholders will come together, virtually, to sing, to the music of the great success of the film.

Actor Zac Efron is going to send you a message on the video, but it’s not going to take part in the performance.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a photo that shows a part of the cast ever assembled in a video chat in the period of the quarantine.

“All over the world, which we responded to very quickly. They recognize that this is an opportunity for us to strengthen the spirit of the one who is going to join us on the broadcast,” says Kenny Ortega, the director of the franchise at the Deadline.

In the special scheduled presentations, online Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Cristina Aguilera, shakira, Josh Gad, Michael Buble, and other artists. They will be singing the favorite songs from the movie such as “beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” and “Moana”.