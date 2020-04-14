The celebrities involved donate millions to the fight against coronavirus

The singer Lady Gaga has announced a partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is a major event in the online event in order to raise the funds that will be donated to the fight against the new coronaviruses. One World: Together At Home (One World: Together in the Housein the word by word translation) will be aired on the 18th of April, in a variety of digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Apple TV and you have shows with Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Andrea Bocelli, and Maluma.

Committed to being the singer who had already raised us $ 35 million (about 182 million dollars), in partnership with the Global Citizen in the evening of this Monday, the 6th, amounted to more than 10 million us dollars (52 million dollars) to the cause, while a call is in the video, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, who made the donation. Luckily, Lady Gaga is not the only celebrity willing to help out in the middle of the chaos. Check out the other famous, who together have donated nearly 100 billion reais in the fight against the disease and support those affected by it.

I

The best player of the Paris Saint-Germain, has donated 5 million dollars. A portion of the money will be directed to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund, and the other party to the solidarity fund of the presenter Luciano Huck.

Luciano Huck

Along with his family and a few friends, host raised $ 1.5 million in actual donations in the form of complimentary toiletries, which will be donated to the needy communities of Rio de Janeiro.

The Oprah Winfrey Show

The author of american donated us $ 10 million – about $ 52 million of real help in the fight against the Covid-19. A portion of the money will go to the America’s Food is Found, the organization founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is going to provide food for the communities affected by the coronavirus.

Dolly Parton

The country singer has donated $ 1 million dollars – nearly 5 billion of brazilian reais – at the Institute, the Vanderbilt of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, linked to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. The donation aims to fund research, state of the art institution as a vaccine against the Covid-19

She

The author, through the medium of a company Espaçolaser, of which he is a member, has announced a grant in the amount of 1 million dollars for the sistema único de Saúde (unified health system-SUS). In addition to donating more than 300,000 hygiene kits to needy communities in Rio de Janeiro.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

