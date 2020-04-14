The concerts of the neighbours, Bruce Springsteen, and Jon Bon Jovi to help out the New Jrsia. And still h more

The the goal is to help the support fund of the state of New Jersey in the fight against the pandemic. In addition to Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, two great men of the land, come together to a poster in solidarity with other names, such as the one of the singer’s Halsey, or Tony Bennett.for example.

The event is being organized by the New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF, and is marked the next day, the 22nd of April. The transmission will be made via the Apple Music, AppleTV apps, on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, and is carried out by the television and local radio stations in New Jersey.

In addition to the musicians already mentioned, there are a number of renowned guest who will also be participating in the initiative. Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA, and Saquon Barkley are all confirmed for the event.

A night of solidarity is going to be produced by Joel Gallen, who has been at the helm of the production, on the latest iHeart the Living Room, the Concert also brought together the artists from the very top to help in the fight against the Covid-as many as 19 in the United States.