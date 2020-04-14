The daughter of Kim Kardashian ‘breaks into’ the video of her mother on social distancing, and said, “I want out” – Monet

+



Kim Kardashian and North West (Picture: Twitter)

The daughter, Kim Kardashian, North, is just to steal the show again in the future! On Monday, while I was doing a video to encourage all the residents of California to practice social distancing in the middle of the multi-coronavirus (COVID-19), the star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ had a little help from his daughter for six years.

Socialite Kim Kardashian and daughter North West (Picture: Instagram)

Hello to all, here in California, it’s Kim Kardashian-West and I just wanted to talk to you about,” Kim says in the clip before his daughter, interrupting: “And in the North-West!”. “I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you about social distancing,” she says, laughing at the North. “I know it’s California and we have the weather beautiful, but we need to be able to move away,” he continues in the business, while in the North he whispers to her, “I want to get out.”

Kim, who is also the mother of a Chicago 2 years ago, the Saint, age 4, and Psalm 10 months, with husband Kanye West, said to her: “do You want to hang out in the back yard, and it’s great. The video then cuts to Kim’s trying to talk to his followers about the importance of social distancing, while the North is left out of the camera. At one point, the camera begins to shake, and Kim needs to ask her: “could You please don’t jump on the bed?” Give Me a couple of seconds to do that.”

Kim Kardashian was upset with her daughter, North, who broke through its tutorial, make-up (Picture: Instagram)

“Ok, then, folks, we just want you to do something socially,” shares in the course of SKIMS, while the North will try to play around with. “There are so many designs that are fun and amazing what you can do, you can spend some quality time with your kids, and if you have a lot of fun. Trust me on this, I want to get out more than you think you do,” she confesses, when North goes back to the video.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children (Photo: Instagram)

In the clip, she ends up with the North giving you a hard on Kim for the last time. After that, Kim, it encourages viewers to ‘ check on the mental health of their friends and loved ones,” North said off-camera: “You’re supposed to be busy with your kids, not your friends.” To which, Kim says, with a laugh, “Really”. “Frankly, staying at home is saving lives and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” he says. “It’s okay, that’s it. Stay safe.”

The video takes place a few days later in the North do a cameo of surprise is also fun, for a tutorial on the make-up of his mother, to his followers on the Instagram. “I’m hiding from you folks. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids won’t let me do it in peace,” Kim said to the fans, and after convincing her daughter to get out of the bathroom, where I was shooting. When you listen to the conversation, the North said, “Oh, that’s bad.”.

