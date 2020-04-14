The daughter of Michael Jackson, will be the Jesus in the movie; see also

The daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, will perform a new version of the Jesus Christ in the film.
Jackson, you will live a religious figure central to the side of Bella Thorne, in a new movie called a Habit. Filming for the project has been completed and the film is now in post-production, but the character of the king of pop was revealed only recently by the People.
“The film, with Bella Thorne as a little girl, with a bit of a Jesus who is caught up in a violent business of drug, and you see an output that is transformed into a nun,” she explained to the publication. Below, you can see the first image of Jackson as Jesus christ. The new paper adds to the repertoire of the entertainment is in a constant state of evolution from the daughter of Michael Jackson. Jackson, the 22-year-old, he has produced music in the past few years, and signed with IMG Models in 2017 at the earliest. She has also recently appeared on film in 2018 with the Gringo and appeared in an episode of the 2019 movie. The daughter of Michael Jackson, shocked fans by recalling the visual, emo, see
