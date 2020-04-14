The daughter of Michael Jackson, will play Jesus in new film Monet’s

+



The actress and singer Paris Jackson, the daughter of superstar Michael Jackson, will play Jesus Christ in the film, ‘Habit’, which does not yet have a date for the forecast.

The film, which has already been filmed and is in post-production, and it will be starring the model and actress Bella Thorne, who plays a girl with a tight ass is in Jesus, and who is involved in the trafficking of drugs. The film will be directed by the actress Janell Shirtcliff, who makes his debut as a director.

As an actress, Paris, france, 22 years of age, he has worked in a series of ‘Panic attacks’ (by 2019), and a film called ‘the Gringo’ (2018). The second is the daughter of Michael Jackson is also a member of the group, four of The Sunflowers.

Paris is the daughter of Michael jackson, who is also the father of Prince Jackson, 23 years of age. During the quarantine, on account of the brand new coronavirus, the actress expressed concern for the people who are dealing with depression and anxiety during the period of isolation because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In an interview with the the web site TMZthe daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has spoken out about the importance of keeping in touch with people, even in this period of social isolation.

“I think it helps at all, (the fact) that we live in an age in which education is so easy, and then you can talk to someone on the other side of the globe, it will definitely help you to stay in contact with other people,” he said of the model. “Don’t isolate themselves emotionally”.

