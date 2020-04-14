The edition 2020 of the LVMH Prize for 2020 has been cancelled, but with the support of the designers, continues to

In spite of the cancellation of the award of € 300 000 will be divided equally among the eight finalists.

This year, there isn’t a winner, but eight of them. The final round of the LVMH Prize, was scheduled to take place on the 5th of June, the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, but due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the event has been cancelled. In the run-up to the grand prix, they were Priya Ahlunwalia of Ahluwalia, Charaf Tajer from Shanghai, she is Chopova, and Laura’s Lowena’s Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele and Tomotoka Koizumi’s Take it to Koizumi. However, these eight rising stars: all-stars do not get in the hands shake, the amount of the total prize pool will be divided into equal shares for each of the last eight.

“I don’t think that the decision to divide the money by the end of the prize-it is the right thing to do – it’s good for you all, and send the right message and supporting the designers independent of need,” said Peter, in the Business of Fashion. For this money, it will allow the designer to be able to keep his / her team. “The prize means we can ensure that all of the members who have helped to build up the brand name with the blood, sweat, and tears to be supported at this time.”

The LVMH Prize was first held in the year 2014 and since then, year after year, it has unveiled a new talent, which will give you the tools that these great creative minds they need to, and they were both by Thomas Tait (2014), Marques’Almeida (2015), the united states Bonner (2016), the Marine Saw (2017), Rok Hwang (2018), and Thebe Magugu (2019), are the names of the six who have won this award.

With the cancellation of the event, the French conglomerate announced that it would commit to supporting the winners of the previous editions, with a new background. What designers need to do is to sign up in order to obtain concessions on the value of the new fund was not disclosed. The winners of the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld’s Prize, which includes brands such as Jacquemus, Hood by Air, and Kozaburo are also eligible for this fund.

This type of initiative is key, and even a salvation, of vital importance. With the closure of shops and disruption of production would endanger the life of an independent label.

“Since the launch of the LVMH Prize, promoted, and nurtured young talent,” said Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in a statement. In this context, the challenging, the Fund, for the assistance of the youth designers Fashion, she emphasizes that the primary mission of the Prize to support the winners of the previous editions.”