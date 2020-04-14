The Eternal | the Uniform of the Black Knight in the movie, it will be the same as in the comic books, it reveals the web site

In accordance with the The Directthe dress Kit Harington like the Black Knight in the adaptation of the The Eternal it will be identical to the version from the comic books, and animation.

It has been said that the character will be dressed in a coat of mail covered with a suit of armor, a black and a helmet, in addition to a full-length cloak.

On the other hand, it is also going to use a pared-down version of the armor, along with a classic leather jacket in place of the hood, and the entire set will be used in the production and post-production.

Further details have not been disclosed, and yet there is no way to confirm the accuracy of the information.

For those who don’t know him, Heck He is the most well-known as the Black Knight, a person of the most iconic Blade in the Back. In addition, he is an expert in technology and is consulted by the Avengers as a specialist in weapons and devices, and reliable.

The Eternal, has had its premiere postponed from November 6 to February 11, 2021 the Marvel comics due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The Eternal it is driven by the Chloé Zhao.

The cast counts with Angelina Diamond (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajax) Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Leah McHugh (The Sprite), By Don Lee (Epic of Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (The Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig), and Richard Madden (Ikaris).