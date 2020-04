The Festival against the coronavirus will get Anitta, Taylor-Swift-and-Camila Cabello

Play Anitta is going to perform at the festival, with Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift



The organization Global Citizen, announced on Tuesday (may 14) for new names for the festival, One World: Together, At Home, and that’s going to raise money for the fight against coronavirus, this Saturday (the 18th), the brazilian Anitta.

The artists announced at this week’s still, which include Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams. They join in with the singers, who have already been confirmed, such as Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

In addition to the musicians, the event will have the participation of celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’, the, Matthew McConaughey, and Victoria Beckham.

The festival will be broadcast globally via the internet, from 13h to 21h, on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In Brazil, the event will also be broadcast by the Globe, but on the following day.

Please see below for all confirmed: