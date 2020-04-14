The Festival Together at Home, you will need Anitta, Lady Gaga, and more: here’s the line-up

The particular One World: Together at Homefestival remote-sponsored by the MTVreleased its full line-up, with names such as Anitta, Was Eilish, Elton John, David Beckham, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and many of the others, selected from the Lady Gaga. The full list can be seen below:

The event will be musical performances and presentations by the greats that passed on from their place of residence, will be presented by a triad of the hosts the talk shows: Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Liveand Stephen Colbert (The Late Show). The three-count even with the aid of the figures of the Sesame Street.

In Brazil, the special One World: Together at Home you will have the live broadcast on TV, through the channels of the Americas. MTV, The Paramount Channel and Comedy Central the exhibit at the April 18,from the 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.