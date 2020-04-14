The Festival’s online the WHO’s aims is to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus | 33 Gb

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen joined forces to organize a festival of music. One World: Together, at Home, displays, shows, home entertainers around the world, and is intended to raise funds for the fight against the covid-19. The event will take place on the 18th of April, the 21 – time-of-Brasilia-df (the federal district).

The one who leads the line-up is Lady Gaga. The pop singer, including that he was responsible for the curation of the festival. Among the names it has selected for display in the One World: Together, at Home they are with Paul, Was Eilish, Elton John, J-Balvin-and Andrea Bocelli – please click here to see the full list of them.

The event will take place on various platforms and devices. Including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. In the United States, the project will mark a historic event. This is because the major competitors in the TELEVISION (ABC, NBC, and CBS) will be able to exhibit the show at the same time. What’s more: all the three presenters of the talk shows, late night to the nets, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert will be the host.

It is worth noting that, of the amounts collected during the festival will benefit the health professionals, who are on the front lines in the fight against the covid-19, and the charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who are in need of help. According to the official data, to date, have raised$ 35 million to the fund for the support of the world health organization.

