The Festival’s virtual against the coronavirus will be artists and celebrities in the world

The organization Global Citizen, announced on Tuesday (may 14) for new names for the festival, One World: Together, At Home, and that’s going to raise money for the fight against coronavirus, this Saturday (the 18th), the brazilian Anitta.

The artists announced at this week’s still, which include Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams. They join in with the singers, who have already been confirmed, such as by Paula McCartney and Lady Gaga.

In addition to the musicians, the event will have the participation of celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong”o, Matthew McConaughey, and Victoria Beckham.

The festival will be broadcast globally via the internet, from 13h to 21h, on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In Brazil, the event will also be broadcast by the Globe, but on the following day.

The list of ArtistsLine-Up):

ADAM LAMBERT ? ALICIA KEYS ? WITH AMY POEHLER ? ANDRA’S DAY ? ANDREA BOCELLI ? ANGELA ? ANITTA ? ANNIE LENNOX ? AWKWAFINA ? BY BECKY G ? BEN PLATT ? WAS EILISH ? BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG IS ? IS BILLY RAY CYRUS ? THE BLACK COFFEE ? BRIDGET MOYNAHAN ? BURNA BOY ? CAMILA CABELLO ? CASSPER NYOVEST ? CELINE DION ? CHARLIE PUTH ? CHRIS MARTIN ? CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS ? COMMON ? CONNIE BRITTON ? DANAI GURIRA ? DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM ? DELTA GOODREM ? WITH DON CHEADLE ? EASON CHAN ? EDDIE VEDDER ? ELLEN DEGENERES ? ELLIE GOULDING ? HE’S PERFORMING WITH ELTON JOHN ? ERIN RICHARDS ? FINNEAS ? HEIDI KLUM ? HOZIER ? HUSSAIN AL JASMI ? IDRIS AND HER REPRESENTATION ? J BALVIN ? JACK BLACK ? JACK JOHNSON ? JACKY CHEUNG ? JAMEELA JAMIL ? JAMES MCAVOY ? JASON SEGEL ? JENNIFER HUDSON IS ? JENNIFER LOPEZ ? JESS GLYNNE ? JESSIE J’S ? JESSIE REYEZ ? JIMMY FALLON ? ON JIMMY KIMMEL ? JOHN LEGEND ? JUANES ? KACEY MUSGRAVES ? KEITH URBAN ? KERRY WASHINGTON ? SHE ? LADY ANTEBELLUM ? LADY GAGA ? FOR LANG LANG ? LESLIE ODOM, JR. ? WITH LEWIS HAMILTON ? LIAM PAYNE ? IT WAS A VILLA ? LILLY SINGH ? AS LILY TOMLIN ? LINDSEY VONN ? LISA WAS HE ? LIZZO ? LL COOL J ? LOLA LENNOX ? LUIS FONSI ? LUPITA NYONG”O ? MALUMA ? MAREN MORRIS ? MATT BOMER ? IS MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY ? MEGAN RAPINOE ? BY MICHAEL BUBLÉ ? MILKY CHANCE ? NAOMI OSAKA ? NATTI NATASHA ? NIALL HORAN ? NOMZAMO MBATHA ? THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW ? PAUL MCCARTNEY ? PHARRELL WILLIAMS ? P. K. SUBBAN ? THE PICTURE IN THIS ? PRIYANKA CHOPRA, JONAS ? RITA ORA ? SAM HEUGHAN ? SAM SMITH’S ? AND SAMUEL L JACKSON. SARAH JESSICA PARKER’S ? SEBASTIAN YATRA ? SHAH RUKH KHAN IS ? SHAWN MENDES IS ? SHERYL CROW ? SORT MADJOZI ? GETTING TUKKER ? IS STEPHEN COLBERT ? STEVIE WONDER ? SUPERM ? TAYLOR SWIFT ? THE KILLERS ARE ? IS TIM GUNN ? At the TIME ? VISHAL MISHRA ? ZUCCHERO