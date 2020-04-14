The first images from the film of The • Walk.en

Legendary Pictures, Grand Movies, and Warner Bros. Pictures were presented with new images from the film Dune.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, set-ups, and Blade Runner: 2049), this is the new version of The has got a special look at the Vanity Fairthat allows us to learn more about the film and see the photos of the main actors in their roles.

With a star-studded cast of names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Dave Bautista, and many others, The promise to make a movie special and now, this is a unique opportunity to learn from him.

Scheduled for the 18th of December, 2020, at the cinemas, The was divided into two parts, and the like, the film of 1984 directed by David Lynch, has re-created the works of Frank Herbert and published in 1965 under the same name.

The will take you back to the future, where a number of noble houses that control the properties of an alien planet, and one of them, which belongs to the main protagonist, Paul Atreides, is in charge of the planet Arrakis.

This planet is pretty much one huge desert, not inhabited, but that it is the source of a drug that can extend life and capacity of mind, which makes that the planet is unexpectedly important.

In this situation, it will serve as the basis for a series of intense, deep and full of layers, which include subjects such as politics, society, and survival.