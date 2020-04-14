the future of the Fashion industry

Vogue throws the first of a series of global conversations, in collaboration with Vogue’s Global Network, and the Vogue Runway. At Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful, and Emanuele Farneti, there are four names who will be taking part in this initiative.

No industry is immune to the impact of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19. In the last two months, the Fashion world reacted to the spread of the virus, and the isolation, overall creativity, and a sense of community. The companies that are donating money to causes related to the disease, and the designers they are producing the proper personal protective equipment, to hospitals, and the shades of the fabric to the civilians. To talk to you about the efforts of the industry, as well as what is in store for the future of Fashion, and next week She launches her first series, conversations in global, in collaboration with Vogue as a Global Network, and the Vogue Runway.

“We are all united in facing the same set of questions and challenges,” says Anna Wintour, director of Vogue US and artistic director and a consultant to the entire contents of Condé Nast. “This conference is a time for us to come together, to connect and to be reminded that we are in a global community. I can’t wait to learn and be inspired by the talks in the next week or so.”

The four-day talks will take place at Zoom and it will be a conversation between the directors, designers and the executive in the Fashion industry. At the top of the table are going to be topics that affect the Fashion industry, from the impact of the self-isolation, creativity, and design to the future of the trade traditional and digital.

These panels will be moderated by a staff team of the international officers of the Vogue, including Edward Enninful (Vogue. UK), Eugenia de la Torrient (Vogue Spain), Angelia Cheung (Vogue China), Emanuele Farneti (Vogue Italy Vogue L’uomo), and Nicole Phelps (director of Vogue, the Runway).

The guests who are going to participate in the talks these include names such as Marc Jacobs, Kenneth Ize, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, Olivier Rousteing (of Balmain),Cédric Charbit (of Balenciaga), Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s (of Chloe), Virgil Abloh (to Off White), Stephanie Phair (the Farfetch and the BFC), Remo Ruffini (of Moncler), Vittorio Radice (La Rinascente), Pete Nordstrom (of the Nordstrom and Tory Burch.

The #VogueGlobalConversations they happen every day in, Zoom out, from the 14th to the 17th of April, at 14 o’clock in Lisbon, portugal. Later on, at Vogue.at pt, we are going to highlight the stuff that’s happened in each and every one of the day.

Line-up

On 14 April, 14 – The registration, click here. The Future of Creativitycom Edward Enninful British Vogue), Marc Jacobs, Kenneth Ize; In the Future Sustainabilitywith Eugenia de la Torriente (Vogue spain), and Stella McCartney, and Gabriela Hearst.

15 April, 14 – Registration fee, click here. The Future of the Shows.with Nicole Phelps of Vogue Runway), Cedric Charbit (By), Olivier Rousteing (Balmain), and Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s (Chloe).

On the 16th of April, at 14 – Registration fee, click here. The Future of E-Commercewith Angelica Cheung (Vogue China), Virgil Abloh (Off-White Louis Vuitton Menswear), Stephanie Phair (Farfetch, and the British Fashion Council), and Remo Ruffini (Moncler).

17 April, 14 – Registration fee, click here. The Future of traditional shoppingwith Emanuele Farneti (Vogue Italia and L’uomo Vogue), Vittorio Radice, (La Rinascente), Pete Nordstrom’s (Nordstrom’s), and Pierre-Yves Roussel (Tory Burch).