The globe displays in the festival of music with performances by Lady Gaga and Anitta

The megafestival music online, One World: Together, At Home, scheduled for Saturday 18/04), from 16, will be broadcast to the world in all of its platforms-broadcast tv, a cable television channel Multishow) and streaming (Globoplay).

The concerts of artists such as Lady Gaga, Anitta, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Maluma to make up the line-up. Her sign is the curator of fun. Tributes will be made to the health care professionals active in the fight against the pandemic, a new coronavirus (Covid-19) from all over the world.

The Festival educates the public about the importance of the social isolation to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. Lady Gaga made a show of artists who will be performing at lives. The famous brazilian singer Anitta is one of the dozens of musical attractions are confirmed in the megafestival

Carried out by the NGO ” Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the festival is One of World’s account with the international presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, Tiago Leifert, the host of the BBB20, heads up display.

The Line-up

One of the World-will bring together: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Kerry Washington, to Lang-Lang’s, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder.