The hero of comic books and PlayStation 5 have a LOT in common with and see the comparison

The new control DualSense for the PlayStation 5 represents the evolution of gaming consoles from Sony over the years, it is a journey that a user of Reddit, compared to the growth of one of the heroes in the MCU, Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. The patriot superpoderoso of Marvel comics, has gone through several stages since it joined the United States Army during World War ii, as well as the controls for the PlayStation, along with each generation of console.
PlayStation has unveiled the new controller for the next PlayStation 5, code-named “DualSense recently, leading to lots of jokes and discussions about its design, features, and color scheme. Some have made comparisons to the Xbox, the other recoloriram the DualSense a finish to the traditional black or many other colors, as well as a fan, in particular, has followed the path of creative in the design of a robot-a spider of some sort.
Now, it seems like one of those internet users, compared to the development of the controls of the PlayStation network, the evolution of one of the greatest heroes of the Marvel universe. Recently, a user on Reddit posted a meme comparing the evolution of the controls on the PlayStation network for the various stages of the journey of Chris Evans as Captain America in the MCU, and as you can see below, at the end of the story. The image above shows the control of the original on the PlayStation 1 as a weak and skinny, Steve Rogers is shown in the Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, as the control for the PlayStation 4, as in the ‘Captain America’ hardened by the battles featured in the Avengers: Infinite War for 2018, and the new controller for the PlayStation 5 as it is the hero of new he wants to save the day in Avengers: Deadline to 2019… with the color of the control, combined with the costume that the hero is wearing in each image corresponding to it. The actor in the Marvel comics, it replaces the star of the Fast and the Furious
Jokes and memes aside, the DualSense has attracted a great deal after the revelation, with many noting its vast improvements in the techniques with respect to the DualShock 4 and the captains of the industry such as Pete Hines of Bethesda Softworks, and revealing further information. So far, the PlayStation has revealed a little about the PlayStation 5, hoping to arouse enthusiasm of the players and to very few, and with each piece of information. Even so, the comparison between the DualSense and the ‘Captain America’ is incredibly appropriate. While some may say that the “Iron Man” of high-tech would be the most appropriate in order to illustrate the progress of the controls to the PlayStation over the years, it is important to emphasize that Steve Rogers has gone through a process of growth and development similar to the advancement of the technology itself, going from a frail recruit in the Army (basic control for the PlayStation 1), a powerful super soldier able to face up to powerful rulers, the alien (and the DualSense). Only time will tell if it is the control that the PlayStation 5 will be a long-term and ‘Captain America’, but this will become clear when the console will be released in the near future.
