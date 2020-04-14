The hero of comic books and PlayStation 5 have a LOT in common with and see the comparison

Now, it seems like one of those internet users, compared to the development of the controls of the PlayStation network, the evolution of one of the greatest heroes of the Marvel universe.

Recently, a user on Reddit posted a meme comparing the evolution of the controls on the PlayStation network for the various stages of the journey of Chris Evans as Captain America in the MCU, and as you can see below, at the end of the story.

The image above shows the control of the original on the PlayStation 1 as a weak and skinny, Steve Rogers is shown in the Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, as the control for the PlayStation 4, as in the ‘Captain America’ hardened by the battles featured in the Avengers: Infinite War for 2018, and the new controller for the PlayStation 5 as it is the hero of new he wants to save the day in Avengers: Deadline to 2019… with the color of the control, combined with the costume that the hero is wearing in each image corresponding to it.

