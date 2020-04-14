The International day of the Kiss | to Check out the 15 best kisses in the history of cinema

Kiss, kiss and kiss! It does not matter what it is that he is a very good one, and to commemorate the date of the International Day of the Kiss, and we are in the Season of a Nerd we have decided to make a list of the 15 best scenes of kissing in the movie theater! Check it out:

15 – The House With Me?”

Matthew Goode and Amy Adams, giving a demonstration of the chemical. <3

14 – The Godfather 2

The kiss of death, from the various scenes of the matches in one of the most acclaimed works of the cinema!

13 – Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows

A couple of wizards that you hoped for it to work.

12 – Garota Infernal

Without a doubt, one of them the more sexy the movie, which stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried.

11 – Ten Things I Hate about You

Heath Ledger on the side of the Julia Stiles in a scene… you grab the tissue and watch it!

10 – The Lady and the Tramp

Classic scene, and able to put that famous smile in the corner of the mouth in each and every human being, and I have already made quite the couple try to repeat it, to no avail.

9 – A Place Called Notting Hill

The short account of the late romantic, with a string of kisses, exciting, and divertidíssima:

8. just A Step away from Eternity

A classic from 1953, which carries a dual-Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr <3

7 – Star Wars: Clone Wars

For those who think that Star Wars is only the end of the light-colored, it is on the outside! It has romance, yes, and it’s good! Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) <3

6 – Vicky Cristina Barcelona

You need to get hold of any reason for this scene to come up in the list, in addition to having Scarlett Johansson and Penélope Cruz kissing each other?

5. The Secret of Brokeback Mountain

At the scene of the kiss between Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal (you guys!) it is one of the most emblematic places of the cinema, and it shows a relationship, which, regardless of color or gender, it’s based on the love between two people.

4. My First Love

The moment pretty MEGAULTRAPOWER! Anyone who has watched, My heart melted for these two:

3 – Diary of A Passion

You need to talk anything about the film, which is one of the best dramas of the film, and that always makes you cry, it doesn’t matter if it’s the tenth time you’re seeing him?”

Plus, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won an award for that kiss.

2 – the Titanic

One of the couples in the most iconic movie wouldn’t be out of that list, and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) has left its mark on the big screen.

1 – Spider-Man

To close out our top 15, and the biggest KISS in the film is…, the Mary Jane and Peter Parker (the original), played by Kristen Dunst and Tobey Maguire. This kiss, it takes your breath away!

What is the movie, I mean what a kiss was left off the list? Write to us!