The last letter written by Moraes Moreira, he spoke about the Coronavirus, and Marielle Franco

Demi Lovato may have spent the last couple of years out of the limelight and take care of herself, but now she’s back, and with all your strength. And that’s exactly what the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, the singer, who appears on the cover of the new edition celebrates.

The cover of the Edition of the Beauty magazine, the Harper’s Bazaar describes Demi Lovato as “finally free” and the powerful album on the way.

And on this album, the singer has been careful in the details, “and I hate that it is a detail that would become the headline in the main, when I’ve worked so much in my music,” said Demi, considering her drug overdose, hospital stay, and time in a rehabilitation facility.

The issue, of course, permeates the yes album. “But I’m going to tell you that I really appreciate the patience that the public has given me this for a year and a half has passed for me to get it right, because I don’t think that’s the mistake that I made, I was 18 years old when I first went into treatment, that was it, I went back to work after six months. But at the same time, I, too, have stepped back from the spotlight for two years now. I’ve kept my mouth shut, as the tabloids enlouqueciam. And my book is finally a place where I can tell the right story about it all,” he said.

In the entertainment industry from a young age, Demi Lovato has a lot of friends among the famous, she was asked some of these friends at Harper’s Bazaar.

About ” Ariana Grande, with whom she went to log in after signing with the Scoter Braun, the same manager of the Ariana, Demi said: “I love the fact that I have and the Total we have is a friendship, as a supporter, because it is not always easy to find. The two women, who are in a competitive industry – the whole world seems to want to put the two women on the line, so it would be very easy to do that.”

Now about Selena Gomez, the co-player of the day for Barney and Friends, Demi said that they did not have more of the same, the friendship: “When you grow up with someone, you will always have a love for them. But I’m not her friend… I will always have love for her, and I wish everyone nothing but love.”

In non-contact with the boy group, the Jonas Brothers, with whom he starred in the movie “Camp Rock”, Demi Lovato also talked about her friendship with Miley Cyrus: “She’s amazing, and I love you too and always will love you, all the time. But I don’t think that she’s the only one from that era that I still have contact with.”

The new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato has also posed for new pictures. Check it out: