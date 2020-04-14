Never been talked to so much resilience. This term, which comes from the Latin resiliens” and it means to return to its normal state after a shock, and it is used in fields ranging from physics to finance. It indicates the ability to react to the unexpected strength in the face of adversity to return to a normal life.

More than ever we are so informed, in part, thanks to the media, who have generously opened up their content, Covid-19 in all — and in a world where there is uncertainty, and more than ever desejámos much back to normal.

And we’re going to go back to a “normal” — which may be different from what we know so far — despite the global financial crisis of unprecedented proportions, in which everyone is looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. They try to control the impact on public health. The economists will attempt to estimate the impact on the business and in the public accounts. The managers will try to minimize the losses and in order to survive. And all politicians try to manage the strategies and expectations in the light of the scenarios is dramatic.

Everything and everyone is affected by this pursuit of survival, resilience plays a central role. One of the sectors that are more global and then you are affected, it is the ultimate luxury. It may at first glance seem frivolous to talk about one area of business that is not critical at this point — after all, what we are interested in the sales of the perfume when the world needs to know it’s the alcohol in the gel? but it’s an industry that creates high value and that it guarantees employment to millions of people. From the plants to the small craftsmen, and the massive world-wide network of shops and services, and across the global supply chain of this industry.

The store may be closed, but some of the manufacturing plants of the major luxury brands are continuing with the work. In the spirit of solidarity, the production has been converted to support the struggle of the covid-19. The LVMH group is to produce the alcohol in the gel to deliver to the French authorities, at the plant that used to be devoted to the perfume brands Christian Dior, and Givenchy. The Bulgari is on the to do the same at home. Armani, Prada, Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Boss are just some of the brands that they are using on their plants and tissues-to produce masks and surgical gowns, which are delivered to the hospital. The race is on to convert part of the factory in Maranello in a production line for the fans. The contributions can come in many shapes and sizes, and they come from all sides, because the brand is the fact that it #together, #insieme #the ensemble in the battle against the hiv pandemic.

The biggest group of deluxe has already announced that it will not avail itself of the support of the state to keep their employees in-house. It was necessary for the two major private brands — Hermès, and Chanel — to give up this step, first, to the owners of the Louis Vuitton’s and Gucci’s to follow your example, assuming all of the costs out of more than 200,000 people. The health of the people and the business has never been so critical, not only to fight the current against the disease, but also to withstand the impact of the economic history.

You’re going to have a great resilience, financial and operational, to withstand the current crisis, which threatens to be greater than we have ever seen. In the luxury industry, and the coronavirus has no impact to the triple. It started with the chinese, whose lockdown since the beginning of the year, had imposed a quarantine on to the consumer in a market that accounts for 35% of global sales (up to 90% of the growth). In addition, the dramatic situation in Italy, which will require a shutdown of the country. In the famous words “made in Italy”, which accounts for about 40% of global luxury, he was forced to stop. And we’re going to see how and when to return to work. In addition to the crisis in health care, there is also a crisis of confidence across the board. The tour, which has until now been one of the drivers of the consumption of luxury at a global level and particularly in Portugal, it is also in a state of emergency.

However, in spite of the breaks in the estimated 25 to 30% for this year, there are signs of a recovery from China. The stores have started opening, and there is some evidence of a recovery in consumption. It is still too early to launch rockets, but what happens in china will determine the future of the luxury industry.

The markings are centuries old, which we all know has already passed through many crises and wars that…and survived. Burberry, created in 1856, fardou in the military, the british in the two World Wars with his famous “trench coat” (literally, a coat of the “trench”). This is the fardar of the medical scrubs. What will you do next?

Over the course of the last 20 years, the luxury industry has tripled its business. This is a huge value-creation allows you to create bookings with the companies and brands they can turn to. Some of you will be better prepared than others, but it is a sector that is historically resilient.

There is a light, though dim, at the end of the tunnel.