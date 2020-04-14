The first image is of a sand Dune has been released along with the official logo of the movie. Check it out:

The cast of the film includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The film tells a story of intrigue and betrayal, as the houses of rivals vying for power in a society, however. The script for the film was written by Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts.

Dune’s debut in cinemas on the 18th of December, in the year 2020.