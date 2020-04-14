The new movie from Pixar, has released in movie theaters delayed

It happened one more time. With the escalation of the pandemic from the coronavirus in the United States, and the recent extension of the quarantine in France, Disney has decided to postpone the release of its blockbusters in the beginning of summer in america. The Soulnew animation from Pixar, do not and will debut on 19 June and was transferred to the 20th of November. That is, on the eve of the holiday of Thanksgiving.

Even this period is quite busy in the movie theaters. This is because 007: No Time To Die it had its international premiere is scheduled exactly a week before, and, at the same time the The Soulprovision is made Godzilla vs. Kongthe comedy The Man From Torontostarring Kevin Hart, and it’s still a film that’s not spoken of, being produced jointly by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. This is considering the fact that the movie theaters will be returned to service until there is a clear one.

Other changes in the schedule made by the House of Mickey mouse in the animation Raya and the Lost Dragon. Originally scheduled for the weekend of Thanksgiving, and now have just come to the cinemas and the u.s. on march 12, 2021.